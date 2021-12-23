As we head into the Christmas weekend (Friday, December 24 to Sunday, December 26), Sunderland looks set for mostly cloudy and wet weather.

Anyone dreaming of a white Christmas looks set to be out of luck, with only rain showers forecast and temperatures averaging around 6°C.

Forecasters say that December usually tends to be at the start of the period where snow is likely, meaning that it is usually too warm for a wintry covering.

This is what you can expect from the weather this Christmas weekend.

Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24)

An overcast and wet start is expected to the festivities with some light showers throughout the morning.

The rain is anticipated to continue for much of the afternoon but should ease off and become dry towards the evening, meaning Santa will not be wet on his travels.

Forecasters expect temperatures to reach highs of 6°C.

Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25)

Forecasters are predicting a wet start to Christmas Day with some more light showers.

Colder than Christmas Eve, with highs of 5°C.

Boxing Day (Sunday, December 26)

Another wet start is expected for Boxing Day with light showers forecast once again.

The rain is predicted to stay for most of the day so be sure to wrap up warm if you’re heading out.

Temperatures are anticipated to hit highs of 6°C.

