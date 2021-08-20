Sunderland weekend weather forecast as Wearside looks set for rain and cloudy spells
Sunderland is set to experience a mostly wet and cloudy weekend according to the latest update from Met Office forecasters.
As we head into the weekend, (Friday, August 20 to Sunday, August 22), Sunderland looks set to experience a dose of rain and some cloudy weather.
Forecasters are expecting temperatures to sit at around 18°C, so it will feel quite humid across Wearside throughout the weekend.
This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend, according to the Met Office.
Friday, August 20
Forecasters are expecting a cloudy start to the day, but it is expected to remain dry with the possibility of some sunny spells throughout the early afternoon.
As we head through the afternoon, the weather is predicted to remain cloudy, with temperatures set to reach daily highs of 17°C.
More of the same is expected into the evening, with the chance of some light showers.
Saturday, August 21
Light rain is expected throughout the morning before drying up slightly into the early afternoon.
The rain showers are predicted to start again at around 2pm, getting heavier as the afternoon continues on.
Forecasters are expecting the heavy showers to last throughout the evening. Temperatures could reach highs of 18°C.
Sunday, August 22
According to forecasters, a dry start is expected on Sunday morning, but it’s going to be cloudy like much of the weekend.
More of the same is expected as we head into Sunday afternoon, with a chance of further showers.
The weekend is expected to dry up into Sunday evening, with temperatures once again sitting at around 18°C.