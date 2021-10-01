Sunderland weekend weather forecast as the recent wet weather is set to turn dry

As we head into the weekend, (Friday, October 1, to Sunday, October 3) Sunderland looks set to experience a varied weekend of weather as the recent rain looks set to dry up.

Forecasters are expecting mostly sunny spells with the odd cloud covering and the potential of some heavy overnight showers – with temperatures averaging 13°C.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday, October 1

A wet start to the day is expected with the possibly of some heavy showers however they are expected to dry up by mid-morning.

Sunny weather is predicted by midday and is set to last for the entire afternoon and into the evening, with the odd cloudy spell.

Forecasters are expecting highs of no more than 13°C.

Saturday, October 2

Met Office forecasters are predicting a cloudy start to the day, with temperatures averaging at around 10°C.

The cloudy weather is set to last right throughout the afternoon however it should remain dry until the early evening.

There is a good chance of heavy rain showers throughout Saturday night – with daily highs once again at 13°C.

Sunday, October 3

Despite the heavy rain on Saturday night, the weather is expected to dry up and we could see a sunny start on Sunday.

More sunny spells are predicted for throughout the afternoon, with the chances of some cloud.

There is a possibility of some light showers into the early evening – highs of 13°C expected.

