Sunderland weekend weather forecast as Remembrance Sunday looks set to be mild and dry

As we head into the weekend, (Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14) Sunderland looks set to experience a weekend of mild temperatures and cloudy weather, with the odd rainy spell.

For anyone paying their respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country on Remembrance Sunday can expect dry weather, with temperatures around 11°C.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday, November 12

A dry but cloudy start to the day is forecast, with temperatures set to sit around 10°C throughout the morning.

There is a chance that the weather could turn wet around lunchtime, with rain showers expected over the course of the afternoon.

Forecasters are predicting that the weather will turn brighter as we head into the late afternoon/early evening.

Temperatures set to reach daily highs of 12°C.

Saturday, November 13

Another cloudy start is anticipated for Saturday, however it should remain dry throughout the day.

The overcast weather is expected to last for the entire day, with highs of 11°C.

Forecasters say that it will feel cooler along the coast and higher areas.

Sunday, November 14

More cloudy weather is predicted for Remembrance Sunday, with temperatures set to sit around 10°C throughout the morning.

The weather is expected to remain dry throughout the day, with the possibility of some brighter spells over the course of the afternoon.

Much like the rest of the weekend, temperatures are set to average around 11°C.

