Sunderland weekend forecast as the city is set for more heavy rain and cold temperatures

As we head into the weekend, (Friday, December 10, to Sunday, December 12) Sunderland is set for heavy rain and cold temperatures according to Met Office forecasters.

Both Friday and Saturday are expected to be cold before the weather turns slightly milder on Sunday.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what to expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend.

Friday, December 10

A bright but cold start is expected for Friday, with sunny spells expected to last throughout the morning as temperatures sit around 3°C.

The sunny weather is predicted to continue as we head into the afternoon and towards the evening.

A dry and clear night is forecast, meaning we could see some frost form.

Daily highs of no more than 5°C are forecast.

Saturday, December 11

A cloudy but dry start is forecast for Saturday, once again cold with temperatures set to average around 2°C.

It is expected to remain dry as we head towards lunchtime however by mid-afternoon, heavy rain is forecast.

Forecasters are predicting that temperatures will reach highs of 6°C.

Sunday, December 12

Another cloudy start to the day is forecast for Sunday however it will feel much milder than the rest of the weekend, with temperatures sitting around 7°C.

More cloud is predicted for most of the afternoon, with the weather turning overcast towards the evening.

Despite the cloud, Sunday should remain dry with temperatures reaching highs of 11°C.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.