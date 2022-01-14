Sunderland weekend forecast as the city is set for bright weather but chilly temperatures

As we head into the weekend, (Friday, January 14, to Sunday, January 16) Sunderland looks set for bright sunny weather, however it will still feel chilly according to Met Office forecasters.

Wearside will see highs of around 7°C over the course of the weekend but temperatures could drop to just 1°C.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday, January 14

A bright start to the day with some sunny spells throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.

Wearside could see some cloudy spells around mid-afternoon and towards the evening however it should remain dry.

Forecasters are predicting daily highs of 7°C and lows of 1°C.

Saturday, January 15

A cloudy but dry start is forecast for Saturday, however it will feel free cold with temperatures sitting at around 1°C – with some areas potentially seeing some mist or fog.

The weather is predicted to remain cloudy until late afternoon when we could see some sunny spells.

Saturday looks set to be the coldest day of the weekend, with highs of just 5°C.

Sunday, January 16

Despite the mostly cloudy day on Saturday, Sunday looks set to get off to a bright start with sunny spells throughout the morning.

More bright weather is forecast for most of the afternoon but it turns cloudy once again towards the evening.

Daily highs of 7°C and lows of 5°C.

