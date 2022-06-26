Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland has been enjoying splashes of sunshine and warm temperatures lately – but the humid conditions and high pollen counts have meant uncomfortable days for some.

As we head into the last week of June, Met Office forecasters are predicting rain and cloud in the days ahead, with the showers leading to more fresh-feeling weather at the start of the week.

Take a closer look at what’s on the agenda with our day-by-day round-up below:

Monday, June 27: Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. Temperatures between 11°C and 18°C. Medium pollen and UV.

Tuesday, June 28: Cloudy. Temperatures between 14°C and 18°C. High pollen and medium UV.

Wednesday, June 29: Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. Temperatures between 13°C and 17°C. High pollen and medium UV.

Thursday, June 30: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime. Temperatures between 11°C and 17°C. High pollen and UV.

