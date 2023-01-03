The end of 2022 saw some snowfall across the North East and although the Christmas period remained dry, or at least free of snow, a new year brings new possibilities of the white stuff falling on Wearside.

When does the Met Office think it will next snow in Sunderland?

Although there is no snow expected across the coming days, the Met Office’s long-term weather forecast is predicting some wintry conditions to hit the North East as January continues. For the weather service’s forecast from Sunday, January 8, until Tuesday, January 17, there is snow predicted for northern areas of the UK.

Unsettled weather is expected across most of the UK over the first half of January with the majority of the nation seeing blustery showers and rain with these conditions being worst in coastal areas. This rain may fall as snow in northern regions with higher ground expected to be hit with the worst of any potential flurries of snow.

Drier periods are expected as January continues although there is a chance of further show as February edges closer. Towards the end of the opening month of 2023 the Met Office are predicting another cold snap similar to the one which kept the UK freezing towards the end of last year. White wet and windy conditions are also expected to continue, the Met Office believes these colder interludes could bring a risk of fog, frost and snow towards the end of the month.

Why is the Met Office long-term weather forecast so vague?

Despite these predictions, the Met Office says that longer-range forecasts are not wholly accurate and as the day gets closer the more accurately the weather service believes it can predict what the weather will be like on any given date.

