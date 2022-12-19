Final preparations are underway in households across the North East as the week of Christmas is finally here, and the Met Office has released its in-depth weather forecast for what Sunderland can expect to see over the Christmas period. Long-term forecasts were made available a month before the big day with more specific predictions available now we are so close to Sunday, December 25.

What is the Met Office forecast for this week for Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s cold spell has finally come to an end at the start of this week with snow and ice finally melting away thanks to expected highs of 13°C on Monday, December 19, with clear skies expected from Tuesday until Thursday. The week is set to end with rain throughout Friday, December 23. Highs of 8°C are expected throughout the week with lows of 5°C.

Sunderland weather: Met Office issues hour by hour weather forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

What is the Christmas Eve Met Office forecast for Sunderland?

Any rain from Friday evening is expected to continue into the morning of Christmas Eve with the skies clearing slightly by midday. Showers may start again by 6pm but the afternoon should remain mostly dry with highs of 6°C, although the Met Office has predicted air temperatures will feel closer to 3°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the Met Office forecast for Christmas Day in Sunderland?

Anyone hoping for a white Christmas will probably need to wait until another year for snow on Christmas Day with the Met Office predicting a dry but chilly day. Overnight cloud could clear by 7am before returning again at midday, although no rain is expected. Any cloud is expected to clear by 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could Sunderland see a white Christmas in 2022?

Although the forecast from the Met Office has no mention of snow, bookmakers are offering odds of areas across the UK seeing a white Christmas. Bets can be made for snow to fall at a selection of cities with the closest to Sunderland being Newcastle, which has odds of 4/1 to see snowfall on Christmas Day. This puts the North East spot fifth most likely with joint leaders Glasgow and Edinburgh priced at 2/1.

Advertisement Hide Ad