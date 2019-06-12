Sunderland is braced for more heavy rain today,with a yellow warning weather warning in place.

The warning, which covers the entire east coast from Edinburgh to Peterborough,as well as much of the Midlands, is in place through until midnight.

Affected areas can expect to see spells of heavy and persistent rain, which could bring flooding and cause travel disruption.

Around 20 to 40mm of rain could fall widely, with 50 to 80mm possible over high ground and as much as 100mm in a few locations.

The rain is expected to clear from the Midlands and northern England overnight, leaving a brighter day on Thursday, though with some heavy showers.

Hour-by-hour forecast

-7am – light rain

-8am – light rain

-9am – dry

-10am – rain

-11am – rain

-noon – rain

-1pm – drizzle

-2pm – fog

-3pm – fog

-4pm – drizzle

-5pm – drizzle

-6pm – light rain

-7pm – heavy rain

-8pm – heavyrain

-9pm – heavy rain

-10pm – heavy rain

-11pm – heavy rain