Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain will hit
Rain is set for a return on Thursday, November 14 and it could continue through the weekend.
What will the weather be like in Sunderland this morning?
This morning will see plenty of cloud in the sky starting from 6am with no rain predicted until around lunch time. The temperature will reach 7C by 9am.
What about this afternoon?
This afternoon will see light showers begin from 12pm when more cloud is also set to arrive. Met Office forecasters say the temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 9pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?
Early evening will see light showers continue throughout the evening until around 10pm, turning cloudier later but remaining dry throughout the remainder of the evening. Overnight temperature of 7C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow?
Friday, November 15 is predicted to see more heavy rain arrive with a possible risk of flooding. A maximum temperature of 9C is expected.
What is the long-term forecast for the North East?
The Met Office UK outlook for Thursday, November 14 to Sunday, November 17 said: “Remaining breezy and rather cloudy with showers feeding in from the east, locally heavy, and wintry over high ground. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
“Rather cloudy, breezy on Friday, with further showers. Brighter, drier on Saturday and Sunday, with hazy sunshine though remaining cold with early frost locally. Perhaps cloudier Sunday afternoon.”