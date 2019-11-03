Sunderland weather forecast: This is when it will rain in the city

It will be mainly cloudy in Sunderland but rain will hit early tomorrow morning

What will the weather be like in Sunderland this morning?

This morning will be predominately cloudy with a 50% chance of rain at 10am. The temperature will reach 11C by 12pm.

What about this afternoon?

This afternoon will be mainly cloudy with spells of sunshine at 1pm and 3pm. There will be a chance of light rain at 4pm. Temperatures won’t rise above 11C throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will be predominately cloudy and the feels like temperature will drop to as low as 6C at 8pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

The day will start with heavy spells of rain between 3am and 6am but this is set to ease by 7am. From then on it will remain mainly cloudy throughout the day with a chance of light rain between 3pm and later in the evening. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday, November 5 to Friday, November 8 said: “Turning colder Tuesday, with sunny spells and few showers, possibly wintry over the highest hills.

“Frosty start Wednesday, then sunshine and few showers, but rain likely to return on Thursday.