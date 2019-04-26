Sunderland weather forecast: Wet and windy weather as Storm Hannah set to hit the UK

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain and sunshine.

This weekend will see the weather in parts of the UK turn very wet and windy as Storm Hannah is set to hit.

The Met Office said: “An area of low pressure – named Storm Hannah by the Irish Met Service, Met Eireann – will bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Britain.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then be mostly cloudy, with light rain from 3pm until around 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 9C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is then set to see rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 30 April to Thursday 9 May said: “Tuesday looks like being dry and bright for most, with temperatures a little above average, though there is a risk of rain in Northern Ireland.

“A pattern of generally dry weather looks likely to continue for the first few days of May and into the bank holiday weekend.

“Day time temperatures may well become relatively warm and springlike, though less warm than we had last week.

“Reduced cloud amounts at night mean that night time temperatures may be fairly cold, with some fog patches, and even some late frost in susceptible parts of the north.”