Sunderland weather forecast: This is when the sunny weather in Sunderland will end

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout the day.

But how long will this good weather last for?

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see bright sunshine. The temperature will remain at 12C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will see sunshine continue, before turning clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 10C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see overcast conditions throughout most of the day, with light rain from 12pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 12C. Saturday will then see light rain throughout most of the day, with a peak temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 20 May to Wednesday 29 May said: “Changeable weather is likely to continue next week, with a risk of showers for most parts and perhaps some longer spells of rain.

“The showers could become heavy, with a small risk of thunderstorms, especially across the south of the UK.

“There will also be some drier spells, with these most likely in the north and northwest of Scotland.”