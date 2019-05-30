Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Sunderland today

The weather is set to be dull today, with rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

Here is the weather forecast for Sunderland today.

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then be cloudy, until light rain hits from 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will see light rain hit from 7pm onwards, continuing throughout the evening, easing off by around 10pm. The temperature will dip to 15C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will then be overcast throughout the day, with the chance of light showers at around 10am. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 3 June to Wednesday 12 June said: “Fresher conditions will become established across the UK during next week.

“Monday will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, possibly merging to give some longer spells of rain, which may move east accompanied by some stronger winds.

“The remainder of the period looks set to stay cool and changeable, with further showers or longer spells of rain, which could be heavy in places, with thunder possible anywhere during this period.”