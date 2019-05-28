Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud and rain throughout the day.

This morning will be mainly cloudy, with some drizzle first thing. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then see light rain from 1pm until around 3pm. The temperature will remain at 10C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 9C, with an overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will then see sunny intervals during the morning, changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 1 June to Monday 10 June said: “Next weekend will be much warmer than recently and locally very warm in the south and east where brightest conditions are likely.

“It could also be quite humid. Scattered thundery showers may break out, with cooler conditions spreading southeast to most parts by Monday.”