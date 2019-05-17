Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see a mixture of cloud and sunny spells. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will remain at 13C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will see light rain hit from 9pm onwards. The temperature will dip to 10C by 8pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see light rain during the morning and overcast conditions throughout the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 21 May to Thursday 30 May said: “Early mist and fog patches will clear to sunshine and scattered showers on Tuesday, mainly in central and eastern areas.

“Sunny spells and showers may continue through the rest of the week, with the best of the dry and sunny weather in the west.

“However, towards the end of the week more persistent rain and stronger winds may spread into far western areas. Temperatures will be close to or slightly above average for the time of year.”