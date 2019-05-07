Sunderland weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Sunderland today

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

Heavy rain is set to ease and turn to lighter rain by 10am, with rain turning to cloud by around 11am. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Light rain is set to hit from 2pm onwards. The temperature will climb to its peak of 7C by 4pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will be cloudy, with light rain set to hit from 9pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 7C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is then set to see heavy rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 11 May to Monday 20 May said: “The start of the period will probably be unsettled, with cloud and rain clearing away from the southeast early on Saturday to leave a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers.

“Meanwhile, high pressure looks set to become established across the UK from Sunday and continuing to influence our weather into next week to bring plenty of fine, dry and settled conditions, with temperatures improving in the sunshine.”