Sunderland weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Sunderland

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud, rain and some sunshine.

Light rain is set to hit from 9am to 11am. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will climb to its peak of 13C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be cloudy, with light rain from 6pm until around 7pm. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of rain, sunny spells and cloud, with continuous light rain from 3pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 5 May to Tuesday 14 May said: “For the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with a fair amount of sunshine across most parts.

“However, far western areas may eventually see some more changeable and windier conditions by Monday. After cold starts for many, daytime temperatures are more likely to become warmer again through the weekend, particularly in the sunshine and light winds.”