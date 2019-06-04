Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland today

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud and rain throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud and rain throughout most of the day.

This morning will be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon is set to remain cloudy, until heavy rain hits from 4pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 13C throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Heavy rain will continue throughout the evening. The temperature will dip to 11C by 7pm and remain so overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will then see sunny intervals change to cloudy by late morning. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 8 June to Monday 17 June said: “The unsettled, cool and changeable theme looks set to continue into the weekend, with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday, perhaps some longer spells of rain affecting northern parts.

“There is still the likelihood of some persistent rain and perhaps strong winds arriving from the southwest to affect some parts for a time, most likely on Sunday.

“Into next week and it will probably stay cool, changeable and showery, with some longer spells of rain at times.”

