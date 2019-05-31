Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland today

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, with cloud and rain throughout most of the day.

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Light rain will hit from 12pm, with heavy rain from 1pm until 2pm. The temperature will remain at 17C throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 14C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will then be cloudy throughout the day, with light rain from 3pm until 6pm. Temperatures will remain warm, with a maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 4 June to Thursday 13 June said: “Tuesday and Wednesday see fresher conditions established across the UK, with most places seeing showers or some longer spells of rain interspersed by bright or sunny spells.

“The bulk of the rain will probably be in the northwest and here temperatures will be below normal, and it will be windy at times.”