Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will be mostly cloudy. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will see some small periods of cloud, with bright sunshine from 3pm onwards. The temperature will increase to its peak of 17C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will then see light rain hit at 2pm, turning to heavy rain from 3pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 7 June to Sunday 16 June said: “Sunny spells along with scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers are expected on Friday, with a chance of some more persistent rain and strong winds affecting the south.

“This unsettled and largely showery theme continues into the weekend, but with a risk of some longer spells of rain in places.”