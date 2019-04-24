Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud.

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will see some sunshine, before turning to cloud for the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will climb to its peak of 11C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will see some sunshine, before remaining clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 10C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of light and heavy rain from 12pm onwards, with a maximum temperature of 12C.





What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 28 April to Tuesday 7 May said: “After a dry start, many places will become wet and windy on Sunday with heavy rain at times and a risk of gales, especially in the north and west.

“However, there will be sunny spells in some parts. For the end of April and start of May, changeable weather is likely to dominate, with a chance of showers or longer spells of rain and some periods of stronger winds, especially in the west and southwest.”