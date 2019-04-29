Sunderland weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sunderland

The weather is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout most of the day.

This morning will be mostly bright, with bursts of pure sunshine. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching its peak of 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will remain at 10C.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will continue to see sunshine, before remaining clear and dry for the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 8C by 7pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of cloud and sunshine, with a maximum temperature of 13C. Wednesday will then see a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 30 April to Thursday 9 May said: “Tuesday looks like being dry and bright for most, with temperatures a little above average, though there is a risk of rain in Northern Ireland.

“A pattern of generally dry weather looks likely to continue for the first few days of May and into the bank holiday weekend.

“Day time temperatures may well become relatively warm and springlike, though less warm than we had last week.

“Reduced cloud amounts at night mean that night time temperatures may be fairly cold, with some fog patches, and even some late frost in susceptible parts of the north.”