Sunderland weather forecast: This is how warm it will be in Sunderland today as temperatures rise

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

However, Sunderland will be relatively warm throughout the day as temperatures in the UK rise.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see a mixture of cloud and sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout most of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 14C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 25 May to Monday 3 June said: “On Saturday, much of the UK may well start dry, until rain reaches western areas later in the day.

“Showers or perhaps longer spells of rain are likely on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday in some areas, along with some stronger winds at times.

“However, most areas will see dry and fine weather for part of the weekend. Temperatures are likely to be a little below average for the time of year.”