Sunderland weather forecast: Temperatures set to soar in Sunderland

The weather is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout most of the day.

Temperatures will climb considerably this week, reaching 19C as the week progresses.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will begin cloudy, with some small periods of sunshine. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching its peak of 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine. The temperature will remain at 9C throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will continue to see some sunshine, with the rest of the evening remaining clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 8C by 8pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 10C.

Friday will then see a peak temperature of 12C, with Saturday climbing to a splendid 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 21 April to Tuesday 30 April said: “The second half of the Easter weekend will slowly turn more changeable and cooler, with outbreaks of rain and stronger winds spreading in from the northwest.

“However, some southeastern parts could remain dry, bright and fairly warm especially through Sunday and at first on Monday.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April the weather looks set to become generally more changeable across the UK with showers or longer spells of rain, as well as some periods with stronger winds.”