Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when cloud and rain could spoil plans

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, rain and sunshine.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, rain and sunshine.

This morning will begin with bright sunshine, turning cloudier as the morning progresses. Light rain is set to hit from 11am until around 12pm. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will remain at 10C throughout the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 8C by 7pm. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of cloud, sunshine and rain. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 6 May to Wednesday 15 May said: “After a cold start with a widespread frost, Bank Holiday Monday is likely to be dry for most places with sunny spells, although the odd shower is possible.

“There is a small chance that far western and northern areas may see more changeable and windier conditions.

“During the day it will be rather cold for many, although it should feel pleasant in the sunshine in any sheltered spots.”