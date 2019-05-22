Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures remain warm

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day.

Sunderland will be warm throughout the day as temperatures rise.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see also see bright sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 26 May to Tuesday 4 June said: “Showers or perhaps longer spells of rain are likely on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday in some areas, along with some stronger winds at times. However, most areas will see dry and fine weather for part of the weekend. Temperatures are likely to be near the seasonal average for many, but cool in any rain.