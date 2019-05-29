Sunderland weather forecast:  Rain set to hit - this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine, rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will begin sunny, turning to cloud from 11am. The temperature will reach 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will see light rain hit from 6pm onwards, continuing throughout the evening, easing off by around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 12C by 7pm and remain so throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will then be overcast throughout the day, changing to heavy rain by early evening. Maximum temperature of 19C. Friday will then be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 2 June to Tuesday 11 June said: “Sunday will see warm conditions for many areas, locally very warm in the southeast where the brightest conditions are likely. It could also feel quite humid.

“Scattered thundery showers may break out during Sunday, with cooler fresher conditions already in the northwest spreading southeast to most, if not all parts by Monday.”