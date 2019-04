Today looks set to bring a mixed bag of weather to Sunderland with heavy rain set to hit after this morning's bright start.

Outbreaks of rain will spread north, turning heavy from around 11am, with scattered showers to follow into the afternoon.

The Met Office says there will be brighter conditions tonight but the heavy showers will follow, perhaps with hail and thunder.

It will also feel cooler than in recent days, with maximum temperature of around 15 °C.