Sunderland weather forecast for the week ahead as Wearside looks set for milder temperatures

Following the recent cold snap, where the city has experienced temperatures averaging around 4°C, forecasters are expecting a milder week for Wearside.

Sunderland looks set for some bright spells and dry weather as we head into the second week of 2022.

Wednesday looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with highs of 9°C, while Monday could be the worst day weather-wise, with mainly overcast conditions.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland, according to the Met Office:

Monday, January 10

Forecasters expect a mostly cloudy day to start the week, with temperatures sitting around 5°C for much of the morning.

It will get slightly warmer as we head throughout the afternoon, hitting highs of 7°C at around 1pm.

The cloud will turn darker as the day progresses – but it’s due to remain dry.

Tuesday, January 11

A chilly but bright start is anticipated for Tuesday, with temperatures expected to hit no more than 4°C throughout the morning.

The bright weather is predicted to continue into the afternoon, with highs of 7°C.

Temperatures will drop back to around 4°C towards the evening and into the night, with clear skies expected.

Wednesday, January 12

It will be bright start to Wednesday, but there’s cloud cover on the way as we head through the morning.

Another clear night is forecast, but it will be warmer than Tuesday, with temperatures expected to sit around 6°C.

Thursday, January 13

Forecasters are anticipating a cloudy start to Thursday, but the weather is expected to brighten up as the day goes on.

Sunny intervals are predicted for most of the afternoon as temperatures hit daily highs of 8°C.

The weather could turn cloudy into the evening but a mild night is expected.

Friday, January 14

A bright start to end the week, with sunny spells expected across Friday morning.

And that sunny weather is forecast to continue in the afternoon, with highs of 8°C.

Forecasters do expect the weather to turn overcast as we head towards the weekend, but staying dry.

