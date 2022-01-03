Sunderland weather forecast for the first full week of 2022 with temperatures set to drop following mild start to the year
Temperatures in Sunderland are set to drop for the first full week in 2022 after a mild start to the year.
While the beginning of 2022 saw unusually mild temperatures across the North East, the first full week of the new year is set to return to some normality, with temperatures dropping in Sunderland.
According to Met Office forecasts, Sunderland will see some cold nights with temperatures dropping as low as -2°C and reaching 6°C through the week.
This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland in the week ahead, according to Met Office.
Monday, January 3
Met Office forecasters are expecting a mild and cloudy start to the day, before changing to heavy rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to stay relatively mild with a high of 10°C before dropping to 1°C overnight.
Tuesday January 4
By Tuesday the mild start to the year will be well and truly gone, with temperatures expected to reach a high of just 3°C and low of 1°C. Tuesday will see a cold start with sunny spells and possibly winter showers in the afternoon.
Wednesday, January 5
The cold spell will continue on Wednesday as temperatures drop below freezing, with a low of -2°C and high of 4°C. Sunny spells are expected throughout the day.
Thursday, January 6
Thursday will see temperatures rise slightly, reaching highs of 6°C but largely staying cold with lows of 2°C. Thursday is expected to be cloudy with light rain in the afternoon.
Friday, January 7
Friday is expected to be partly cloudy, changing to sunny intervals in the late morning. Highs of 5°C and lows of 2°C.