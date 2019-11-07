Sunderland weather forecast: Cloudy day ahead but rain set to ease off

Roker Beach, Sunderland.

What will the weather be like in Sunderland this morning?

The Met Office is predicting that the rain and wind will ease off early on Friday morning, remaining mostly cloudy.

Maximum temperature 8C.

What about this afternoon?

The afternoon looks set to be a mixed bag of sunshine and light showers that look set to ease off as the afternoon goes on.

The maximum temperature will be 8C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

The evening looks to remain mostly cloudy and cold with highs of just 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

It will be a cold, frosty start on Saturday and it will remain cloudy for the rest of the day.

There will be some light showers that are expected to hit in the afternoon at around 3pm.

But the strong winds of the last few days set to ease off.

It will continue to be a cold day with highs of just 6C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

It will be brightening up on Sunday, with rain slowly easing. The maximum temperature will be 8C.

Another cold start on Monday, then further rain.