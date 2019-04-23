Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when rain will hit

Have your say

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain relatively warm, with a peak temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see bright sunshine. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching its peak of 11C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout. The temperature will remain at 11C throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will continue to see some sunshine, with the rest of the evening remaining clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is then set to be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 12C.

Light rain is set to hit on Thursday afternoon and evening.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 27 April to Monday 6 May said: “Next weekend could be very unsettled, with often heavy rain and the risk of gales, especially in the west and southwest.

“Thunder and hail are likely at times and temperatures will mainly be on the cold side of average.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April and into early May, unsettled conditions are likely to dominate, with a chance of showers or longer spells of rain and some periods of stronger winds, especially in the west and southwest.”