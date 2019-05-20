Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout the morning, becoming cloudier after 11am. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will remain at 14C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 13C by 6pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 24 May to Sunday 2 June said: “Friday is likely to be a showery day with variable but often large amounts of cloud.

“Any sunny spells may trigger heavy showers with a risk of thunder and showers may merge to give longer spells of rain across the north and the far south.

“Temperatures should be near to normal. This changeable weather is expected to continue into the Bank Holiday weekend with strong winds and spells of rain likely, at first, before clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.”