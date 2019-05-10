Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters sunshine and some cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters sunshine and some cloud throughout the day.

This morning is set be mostly bright, with sunshine throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see bright, sunny skies throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

It will become cloudier by around 6pm, but remain dry throughout the evening. The temperature will dip to 8C by 7pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see sunny intervals during the morning, which will change to heavy showers by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 14 May to Thursday 23 May said: “High pressure will dominate the weather across the UK into next week, which will give predominately fine, dry and settled weather with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

“However, with clear skies and light winds overnight it will turn chilly with the risk of patchy rural frost, also some isolated mist and fog patches.”