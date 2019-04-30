Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

This morning will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout the morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching its peak of 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine, but cloud will begin to creep in from late afternoon onwards. The temperature will remain at 13C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 10C by 7pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is then set to see cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 4 May to Monday 13 May said: “Cold, showery conditions will probably affect the east and far north on Saturday, with the showers likely to be wintry over northern hills.

“For the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with a fair amount of sunshine across most parts, although western and northern areas may eventually see some more changeable and windier conditions later.”