Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures soar

Have your say

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout the day.

Sunderland will be warm throughout the day as temperatures rise.

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will continue to see sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will then see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 27 May to Wednesday 5 June said: “Showers or perhaps longer spells of rain are likely on Bank Holiday Monday in some areas, along with blustery winds at times.

“The rain is more likely in the north, but still there is a chance of the odd shower in the south, amongst some sunny spells.

“Temperatures are likely to be near the seasonal average for many, but cool in any rain.”