Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures continue to rise

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout the day and warmer temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will rise quickly, reaching 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 3pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will see sunshine continue, before turning clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 13C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 18 May to Monday 27 May said: “Daily detail is uncertain but it is most likely to remain changeable into the weekend, with an increasing risk of showers, perhaps with some longer spells of rain spreading to many parts.

“The showers could become heavy, with a small risk of thunder. There will also be some drier spells, with the driest, brightest weather most likely to be in west and northwest Scotland, where it will also be warmest.

“Temperatures elsewhere will be close to or rather below average at first, especially in parts of the east, but they will tend to become a little warmer through next week.”