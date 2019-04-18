Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures continue to rise

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine and some cloud.

Temperatures will remain warm, with this weekend seeing temperatures soar to 17C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will see some cloud, but most of the afternoon will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine. Cloud will begin to creep back in from 4pm onwards. The temperature will climb to its peak of 18C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will see some small spells of sunshine, with the rest of the evening remaining clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 8C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of cloud and sunshine, with a maximum temperature of 12C.

Saturday and Sunday will then see a splendid peak temperature of around 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 22 April to Wednesday 1 May said: “During Easter Monday it may turn cooler and more unsettled across northern and western areas, with stronger winds and outbreaks of heavy rain. Many other areas will stay dry with warm spells of sunshine continuing.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April there is low confidence in the forecast, but the weather will perhaps become more changeable and generally less warm, at least for a time with showers or longer spells of rain and some periods with stronger winds.”