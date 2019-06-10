Sunderland weather forecast: Bright start to the week but this is when heavy rain could spoil plans

Have your say

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day.

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will remain sunny, with bright skies throughout. The temperature will remain at 14C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will see sunshine continue, turning clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 11C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will then be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 12C.

Wednesday is then set to see heavy rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 12C.

Thursday will then see a mixture of light rain and cloud throughout the day, Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Wednesday 12 June to Friday 21 June said: “Wednesday is likely to be windy and rather chilly for the time of year.

“Rain in the south may spread further north during the day, with showers following behind from the south.

“Thursday and Friday could well be rather unsettled too, with the wettest weather in the east of the UK. Temperatures will remain a little below average.

“Next weekend will probably be on the wet and windy side in the south and east, but with more chance of dry and bright weather in the north and west.”