The coming week – Monday, October 18 to Friday, October 22 – is set to be a bit miserable with gloomy weather and rain expected across Wearside.

The Met Office predicts a cloudy and damp start to Monday with some sunny intervals before outbreaks of rain arriving around lunchtime.

Spells of rain and windy conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with some brighter weather at the end of the week.

What's the weather going to be like this week?

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this week, according to the Met Office:

Monday, October 18

Monday looks set for a foggy start before becoming cloudy with possible rain around lunchtime.

The rest of the day is expected to be windy with top temperatures reaching 15°C.

Tuesday, October 19

Met Office forecasters suggest Tuesday will be much like Monday, with cloudy conditions and windy weather into the evening.

Despite the cloudy weather, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 18°C.

Wednesday, October 20

More cloudy conditions are predicted for mid-week, with light showers expected by lunchtime.

It’s due to be a damp afternoon on Wednesday with some sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 14°C

Thursday, October 21

Despite a cloudy start, sunny spells are expected by lunchtime with windy conditions of up to 34mph.

Top temperatures are predicted to be 11°C.

Friday, October 22

We can look forward to a bright start on Friday, as it stands, before some cloud comes over in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature is currently forecast to be 10°C.

