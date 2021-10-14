Sunderland weather forecast as Wearside looks set for a bright and dry weekend

As we head into the weekend, (Friday, October 15, to Sunday, October 17) Sunderland looks set to experience a weekend of sunny spells with the odd cloud covering.

Friday and Sunday both look set to be bright, with cloud all day on Saturday however it should remain dry – with temperatures averaging 14°C across the weekend.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Sunderland this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday, October 15

A dry start to the day is expected with the chance of some cloudy spells which should clear up by mid-morning.

Bright sunny weather is then forecast for the rest of the day until the early evening, with the night also being clear.

Despite the sunny weather forecasters are expecting highs of no more than 11°C – with lows of 6°C.

Saturday, October 16

The sunny weather looks to disappear on Saturday, as forecasters expect a cloudy day for Wearside.

Temperatures are set to sit around 8°C throughout the morning and reach highs of 13°C as we head throughout the afternoon.

Despite the cloudly spells, rain showers are not forecast and it should remain dry.

Sunday, October 17

The sun is predicted to return on Sunday morning, with the chance of some further cloudy spells.

The cloud covering is expected to last right throughout the afternoon and into the early evening.

However, Sunday is looking like the warmest day of the weekend, with highs of 16°C.

