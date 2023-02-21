But while spring flowers are already poking their way above the ground, there have been reports snow and blizzards could arrive in a few weeks due to a condition called Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW).

In recent years some extreme cold, winter snow events have all been connected to the surface effects of sudden stratospheric warmings, such as those in 2009/10, 2013, and ‘the Beast from the East’ in 2018, according to the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are reports SSW could hit Britain by the end of February, and see the first snowfall arrive on March 3, sparking a 24-hour ‘snow blitz’ in the North Sea.

Sunderland is enjoying some late winter sunshine for half term week, but there is speculation over a return of the 'Beast from the East'

There has also been a flurry of speculation that the UK is in for the ‘worst snowfall in five years’ as soon as this week.

However, the Met Office forecast is for mild weather, with Sunderland families set to enjoy tolerable weather for the rest of the holiday week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sunderland, today the maximum temperature is forecast to be 12 °C with sunshine, though tonight temperatures could fall to as low as 0 °C.

Wednesday will see early cloud and rain clearing southeastwards through the morning, with a mixture of sunshine and showers to follow, feeling much cooler and quite breezy along the coast and a maximum temperature of 8 °C.

More rain is forecast overnight and the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is for a frosty-but-sunny-at-first Thursday, with increasing cloud and rain from the northwest later.

Sunny spells and isolated wintry showers are on the cards for Friday, mainly along the coast, with weather expected to be fine and dry on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has tweeted that a cold snap ‘currently looks unlikely’ but the forecaster said it cannot completely ruled out the risk of ‘a more significant spell of colder weather late in the period’.