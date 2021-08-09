Sunderland is set for warm temperatures but cloudy skies this week.

Temperatures in Sunderland will reach above 20ºC with cloudy skies and showers to be expected throughout the week, according to the Met Office.

The high temperatures will see some bright sunshine in areas but will be largely followed by a heavy build up of clouds.

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday, August 11, when the Met Office predicts Sunderland will reach 22ºC.

Here is your day-by-day breakdown of Sunderland’s weather forecast for this week.

Monday, August 9: High’s of 20ºC with cloudy skies. The Met Office predicts a bright start with the chance of showers in the afternoon.

In the evening, temperatures will begin to cool off with low’s of 13ºC through the night.

Tuesday, August 10: Tuesday will see temperatures of 20ºC with clouds changing to light showers in the afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday night will drop to around 13ºC while being partly cloudy.

Wednesday, August 11: Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching 22ºC with cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will stay relatively Wednesday evening with a low of 16ºC.

Thursday, August 12: Sunderland will see some sunny spells on Thursday with temperatures of 21ºC before light showers take over in the afternoon. Thursday will be a clear night with temperatures reaching a low of 14ºC.

Friday, August 13: Friday will see temperatures of 20ºC with sunny intervals throughout the day, changing to partly cloudy by night time. Friday night is set to be clear with temperatures at a low of 13ºC.