Sunderland set to be hotter than Venice this weekend
Sunderland is set to bask in a stint of balmy weather this weekend, with temperatures reaching highs of around 20C - as hot as the sunny shores of Venice.
The unseasonably hot weather is forecast to come through on Friday (20 Sep) thanks to warm air drawn up from Spain, the Met Office said.
Highs of 20C
Temperatures in the North East are forecast to brighten from Thursday (17 Sep), bringing long periods of warm sunshine through to Sunday (22 Sep).
Reaping the benefits of the warmth drawn up from the south of Spain, the region can expect to enjoy highs of around 20C, before temperatures cool slightly heading into next week.
In a statement issued earlier this week, the Met Office said, "It looks set to get warmer as we head into the weekend.
"With high pressure in control we should see plenty of sunshine and some of the highest temperatures in the south on Saturday, as southeasterly winds push warm air up from the near continent."
The warm weather will be similar to the likes of Venice and Madrid, which are forecast to enjoy temperatures of around 20C and 21C.
However, the sunny spell isn't expected to last long, with the Met Office forecasting thundery showers and spells of rain on Sunday, although temperatures will remain warm at around 19C, before dipping to 17C on Monday.
Weekend forecast
Tomorrow (19 Sep) will see some early mist and fog patches clear to bring a fine day, with long periods of warm sunshine and light winds, and highs of 20C.
Friday (20 Sep) will see the sunny weather continue, as temperatures are forecast to stay warm throughout the day at 18C.
Heading into the weekend, the weather will remain dry and sunny on Saturday, although some strong winds are expected to develop.
The dry spell is expected to end come Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting thundery showers and long spells of rain.
Temperatures will continue to cool heading into next week, with Monday forecast to be slightly cloudy at 17C.