Sunderland is set for a another sunny day
The majority of the day is set to be sunny but some showers may arrive later in the afternoon.
Thursday, October 17, is set for a fair amount of sun but it will be a cloudy evening and some showers could follow.
Expect a maximum temperature of 13 °C and a minimum temperature of 9 °C. The colder weather is likely to continue despite the sun so scarves and big coats at the ready!
Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast showing what to expect from the day ahead.
6am: Clear. 7 °C
7am: Clear. 7 °C
8am: Sunny. 7 °C
9am: Sunny. 8 °C
10am: Sunny. 8 °C
11am: Sunny. 10 °C
12pm: Sunny intervals. 11 °C
1pm: Sunny intervals. 12 °C
2pm: Sunny. 13 °C
3pm: Sunny. 13 °C
4pm: Sunny. 13 °C
5pm: Sunny intervals 13 °C
6pm: Partly cloudy. 12 °C
7pm: Partly cloudy. 11 °C
8pm: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.
9pm: Light rain. 60% chance of rain.
10pm: Cloudy. 11 °C
11pm: Cloudy. 10 °C
There is good news to follow for hay fever sufferers as pollen, pollution and UV levels will continue to remain low throughout the day.
More good news comes from the forecast. Any rain is set to stay away for most of Friday and remaining mainly dry and often sunny or cloudy.
Unfortunately, rain is likely across the weekend so if you’re heading out you might want to pack your umbrella.