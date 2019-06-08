Sunderland Royal Hospital hit by flooding as firefighters remove 50,000 litres of water

Around 50,000 litres of water has been removed as Sunderland Royal Hospital hit by flooding.

Firefighters were called to the hospital after a courtyard flooded and water began to flow into the surrounding IT suite.

Around 50,000 litres of water was removed from the courtyard after Storm Miguel hit the region bringing heavy rains.

Three appliances were called to Sunderland Royal Hospital at 9.41am.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were called to Sunderland Royal Hospital where a courtyard was flooded and water had entered the surrounding IT suite.

“Around 50,000 litres of water was removed from the area.

“An aqua vacuum was used and 20 aquasacs to protect the high risk area.

“It was then left in the hands of the hospital staff who also had aquasacs.”