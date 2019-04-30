Sunderland May bank holiday weather: three day weekend forecast

The first bank holiday of May is just around the corner - but will the weather in Sunderland be cool and grey or sunny and warm?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 4 May to Monday 13 May said: “For the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with a fair amount of sunshine across most parts, although western and northern areas may eventually see some more changeable and windier conditions later.”

Daytime temperatures are also more likely to become warm again through the weekend, but nights might be quite cold, with some late frost likely.

“How long the settled weather continues is uncertain but it looks as if some changeable spells are likely into the following week, although confidence is very low,” adds the Met Office.

“Temperatures will probably vary around normal for the time of year.”

Saturday (4 May)

Saturday is set to see sunny intervals during the morning, which will change to cloud in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 9C, which will be reached by 1pm.

The evening will be cloudy but dry, with an overnight temperature of 4C.

Sunday (5 May)

Sunday in Sunderland will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with some sunny intervals mid-morning. Maximum temperature of 11C, which will reach its peak by 1pm.

The temperature will dip to 8C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 6C.

Monday (6 May)

Monday is set to be cloudy throughout the day, accompanied by a gentle breeze.

The temperature will be slightly warmer, with a peak of 13C, which will be reached by early afternoon and remain so throughout the rest of the day. Overnight temperature of 7C.