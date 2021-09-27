Sunderland hour-by-hour weather forecast as rain looks set to be replaced by sunny spells

According to Met Office forecasters, the heavy rain across Sunderland on Monday, September 27 will ease off, with Wearside predicted to experience some bright and sunny spells.

The wet start to the day is expected to ease off and turn brighter around lunchtime, with forecasters expecting it to remain that way right throughout the afternoon and into the early evening.

Sunderland is predicted to see mainly sunny spells with the odd cloud covering but it should remain dry, with no further rain showers forecast.

This is what to expect from the weather on Monday, September 27.

The regional weather forecast for the North East said: “Some very wet and windy conditions, with outbreaks of locally heavy rain, will clear away east during Monday morning, with sunny spells and scatted blustery showers by afternoon.

“Feeling much fresher than of late. Maximum temperature 16°C.

"A breezy night with further showers at times. These mainly affecting the Pennines. The best of the clear spells for eastern coastal areas. Feeling chilly. Minimum temperature 5 °C.”

This is your hour-by-hour Sunderland weather forecast for Monday, June 13:

10am: Heavy rain, 12°C.

11am: Heavy rain, 12°C.

12pm: Cloudy, 12°C.

1pm: Sunny intervals, 13°C.

2pm: Cloudy, 14°C.

3pm: Sunny intervals, 15°C.

4pm: Sunny, 15°C.

5pm: Sunny, 15°C.

6pm: Sunny, 14°C.

7pm: Clear night, 13°C.

8pm: Clear night, 13°C.

9pm: Clear night, 12°C.

10pm: Partly cloudy, 12°C.

11pm: Partly cloudy, 12°C.

